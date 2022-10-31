Weil Company Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.45 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.