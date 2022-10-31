Weil Company Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 1.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the period.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE HLI opened at $89.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.