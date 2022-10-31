Weil Company Inc. Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear comprises 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NYSE MXL opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

