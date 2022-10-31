Weil Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,334,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

