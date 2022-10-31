Weil Company Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 390,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 145.0% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 123.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

