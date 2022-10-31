Weil Company Inc. Sells 10,876 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $775.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

