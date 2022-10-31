Weil Company Inc. Sells 4,823 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $63.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

