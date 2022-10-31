Weil Company Inc. Takes $395,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $444.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

