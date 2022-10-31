Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $42.08.

