Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 5.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,980,000 after buying an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 215.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 141,569 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 452,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 567,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 66,237 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

