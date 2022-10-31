Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $42.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

