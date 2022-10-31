Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $42.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.89.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
