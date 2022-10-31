Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $42.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

About Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 209,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.