Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 2.1% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.