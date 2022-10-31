Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.3% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. 347,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,183,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.