WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $213.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $211.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NYSE:WEX opened at $162.81 on Monday. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEX will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

