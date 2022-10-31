Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.10 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.