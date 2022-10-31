WhiteCoin Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $54.02 million and $709,147.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00270368 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003761 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019515 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.