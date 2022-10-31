WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.63 Average PT from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

