Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $467.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.