Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 292,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

