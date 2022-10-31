WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 673.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSOYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at 1.46 on Monday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 1.46 and a 12 month high of 6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.34.

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

