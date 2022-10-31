WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Position Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the period. WNS comprises approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of WNS worth $68,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in WNS by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 570,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 282,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

