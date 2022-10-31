Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.96. 41,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,224. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

