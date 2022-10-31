Wolff Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,542 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

