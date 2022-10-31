Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.