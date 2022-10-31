Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

