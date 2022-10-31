Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.20. 46,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,234. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

