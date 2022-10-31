Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $114.00. The stock traded as low as $80.08 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 69,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,072,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.94.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

