WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $457.56 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $457.56 million and $201.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.70 or 0.01622940 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.39 or 0.01832441 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04575553 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

