Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $20,761.74 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $106.48 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $20,761.74 or 1.00028671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.27 or 0.31942102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

