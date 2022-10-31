Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.14 billion and approximately $104,230.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.35 or 0.31564062 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,326,482,606 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40289986 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $100,779.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

