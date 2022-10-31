Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0532 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $89.69 million and approximately $277,396.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,911,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,157,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,850,321 with 1,685,095,985 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05388808 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124,895.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars.

