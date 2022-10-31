Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $61,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

