Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-$3.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.18.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after buying an additional 512,902 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 60.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,157,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,512,000 after buying an additional 437,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,143,000 after buying an additional 165,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 153,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.