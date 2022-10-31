XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Price Reaches $1.86 on Major Exchanges

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00009050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and $348,113.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

