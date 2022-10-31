Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,099,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,482.91.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.