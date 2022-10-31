XSGD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $736,573.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $58.10 million and approximately $736,573.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,634.73 or 0.32045724 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012516 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,616,169 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

