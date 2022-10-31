Zambesigold Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and $133,558.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars.

