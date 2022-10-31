Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $837.77 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $837.77 million and approximately $51.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $53.72 or 0.00261128 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00085556 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00066220 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001223 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003363 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000227 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,595,181 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.