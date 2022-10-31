ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,786,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 474.5 days.
ZZHGF opened at $2.49 on Monday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
