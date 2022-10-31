ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,786,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 474.5 days.

ZZHGF opened at $2.49 on Monday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

