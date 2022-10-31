Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

