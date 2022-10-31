ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

