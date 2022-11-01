1,120 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

ETN stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.49. 92,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

