11,945 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. 16,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,492. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

