11,956 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 349,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

