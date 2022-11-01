15,090 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.