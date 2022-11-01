155,000 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 2,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

