1,765 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.85. 16,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,360. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

