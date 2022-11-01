1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Motco raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 51,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

