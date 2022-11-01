1ST Source Bank Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE WM opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.